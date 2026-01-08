FloorPro Spray Cleaner RM 748, 10l

Wax-based slip-resistant spray emulsion for all coated hard surfaces. Repairs and refreshes coated floors and also removes unwanted heel marks and footprints.

FloorPro Spray Cleaner RM 748 from Kärcher has been developed for the mechanical intermediate cleaning of coated, solvent-sensitive floor coverings, such as linoleum, rubber or PVC floors. The ready-to-use, wax-based cleaning agent is applied using a single-disc machine to remove common marks caused by foot traffic while also repairing and refreshing the surface. In addition, its special formulation has an anti-slip effect for increased safety.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 10
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 1
pH value 8.5
Weight (kg) 10
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 230 x 188 x 307
  • Floor coating
