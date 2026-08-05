PressurePro Machine Protector Advance 2 RM 111, 1l
System care for effective protection of the heating coil and water-conducting parts of hot water high-pressure cleaners, preventing lime deposits in hard water and corrosion in soft water.
Lime deposits in excessively hard water and corrosion in excessively soft water are the natural enemies of hot water high-pressure cleaners. The PressurePro Machine Protector Advance 2 RM 111 from Kärcher offers maximum protection against black water and lime deposits in the heating coil (up to 150 °C) and also effectively protects all water-conducting parts against corrosion. Pump care additives additional ensure continuous lubrication and care of the high-pressure pump. The care agent, which was developed specially for use in HDS machines with system care adaptation, thereby helps to significantly extend the lifetime of important components, reduce pitting and lower the maintenance costs. The practical Advance bottle can be used directly on the machine and enables quick and easy use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|pH value
|12
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
Product
- With integrated corrosion protection for all parts that come into contact with water
- Protection against black water contamination (rust generation in the heating coil in the case of very soft water)
- With pump care additives for continuous lubrication and care of the high-pressure pump
- Effective calcification protection for hot water high-pressure cleaners
- Specially for devices with system care adaptation
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Transport and machines
- Car/engine wash
- Degreasing, phosphating
- Surface degreasing
- Machine maintenance, limescale protection and pump care