Thanks to its viscous consistency, the SanitPro WC and Deep Cleaner CA 10 C eco!perform from Kärcher also adheres well to vertical surfaces of toilets and urinals, ensuring longer contact times and better cleaning results. The cleaning concentrate is used in undiluted form for manual maintenance cleaning in toilets and urinals and in diluted form on floors and surfaces. The functional cap makes it easy to use, the active-cleaning citric acid is highly effective and leaves a pleasant citrus fragrance. It removes mineral soiling such as lime residue, lime soap, urine scale and typical organic soiling in toilets as well as grease and soap residue quickly, reliably and, thanks to its sustainable formula, in an extremely eco-friendly way. Plus, the SanitPro WC and Deep Cleaner CA 10 C eco!perform is certified in accordance with the strict requirements of the EU Ecolabel and has been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel.