SurfacePro Surface Cleaner CA 30 R eco!perform, 0.5l
Ready-to-use surface cleaner for manual application. Dries quickly and streak-free. Pack of 12 bottles including 2 spray heads. Up to 40 applications per spray head.
Sustainable, environmentally friendly and very powerful: our SurfacePro Surface Cleaner CA 30 R eco!perform for thorough maintenance cleaning of all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant surfaces. The quick-drying, streak-free detergent for damp wiping using the spray method reliably removes food spills, grease stains, coffee stains, shoe polish and even deposits from tobacco smoke. In addition, this cleaner with the pleasant fresh scent from Kärcher's SurfacePro range for cleaning professionals is also suitable for the manual cleaning of stainless steel. Non-toxic and ready-to-use for simple handling, this surface cleaner is certified in accordance with the EU Ecolabel and has also been awarded the Austrian Ecolabel. The sustainable concept also includes the refillable 0.5 litre reusable bottle, which is additionally suitable for application with the high-quality 2-in-1 foam spray head from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|0.5
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|12
|pH value
|9
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|302 x 187 x 244
Product
- Ready-to-use surface cleaner
- Effectively removes food spills, grease stains, nicotine deposits, coffee stains, shoe polish, footprints, etc.
- Very good cleaning power on all water-resistant and alcohol-resistant hard and flexible surfaces
- Designed for high cleaning performance
- Also suitable for cleaning stainless steel
- Lightweight, ergonomic 500 ml spray bottle featuring professional sprayer with foam jet
- Less disposal effort required thanks to reusable professional sprayer
- Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
- Carries the European Ecolabel (EU Ecolabel)
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Videos
Application areas
- Floor and surface cleaning