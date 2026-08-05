User-friendly and reliable for high-performance cleaning and the best TCO values: our B 110 R Bp Pack ride-on scrubber dryer features an impressively extensive selection of equipment as standard for maximum cost-effectiveness. The scope of supply includes a 180 Ah lithium-ion battery with fast and intermediate charging capability, which has a service life around four times longer than lead-acid batteries, plus a battery charger. It also features numerous intelligent functions – such as the auto-fill function for time-saving filling of the fresh water tank, the tank rinsing system for quick cleaning of the dirty water tank, the water dosing that adjusts to suit the speed and the DOSE detergent dosing system. With a working width of 75 centimetres, the roller brush head with practical sweeping function, together with two 110-litre tanks, delivers an area performance of up to 5,100 square metres per hour. Last but not least, the intelligent KIK key system for assigning individual access rights and the very simple operation of the machine via the EASY Operation switch and the large colour display, available in 30 languages, ensure maximum safety and convenience.