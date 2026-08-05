Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 180 Ah Li+Dose+R75
Roller brush head, 180 Ah lithium iron phosphate battery, integrated battery charger and DOSE detergent dosing system as standard: the reliable B 110 R ride-on scrubber dryer.
User-friendly and reliable for high-performance cleaning and the best TCO values: our B 110 R Bp Pack ride-on scrubber dryer features an impressively extensive selection of equipment as standard for maximum cost-effectiveness. The scope of supply includes a 180 Ah lithium-ion battery with fast and intermediate charging capability, which has a service life around four times longer than lead-acid batteries, plus a battery charger. It also features numerous intelligent functions – such as the auto-fill function for time-saving filling of the fresh water tank, the tank rinsing system for quick cleaning of the dirty water tank, the water dosing that adjusts to suit the speed and the DOSE detergent dosing system. With a working width of 75 centimetres, the roller brush head with practical sweeping function, together with two 110-litre tanks, delivers an area performance of up to 5,100 square metres per hour. Last but not least, the intelligent KIK key system for assigning individual access rights and the very simple operation of the machine via the EASY Operation switch and the large colour display, available in 30 languages, ensure maximum safety and convenience.
Features and benefits
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels.
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
- Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas.
Long-lasting lithium-ion batteries
- Up to four times the service life compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Short and intermediate charging possible without damaging the battery.
- Fewer battery changes, reduced costs, less downtime.
Speed-responsive water dosing
- Reduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys.
- The water-saving function increases the area performance.
- Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|950
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|110 / 110
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 4500
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3150
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25.6 / 180
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2.5
|Battery charging time (h)
|5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 230
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1200
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|75
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1750
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 5.7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2350
|Software updates available until
|2032-01-01
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|350
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 975 x 1315
Scope of supply
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping mechanism
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Height-adjustable seat
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- extremely quiet roller brush head for noise-sensitive areas
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses