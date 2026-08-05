The B 110 R Bp Pack ride-on scrubber dryer combines extensive equipment with very good TCO values. This is thanks to the numerous innovations it features – such as the auto-fill function for time-saving filling of the fresh water tank, the tank rinsing system for quick cleaning of the dirty water tank, the water dosing that adjusts to suit the speed and the DOSE detergent dosing system. Long cleaning operations and an area performance of 5100 square metres per hour are made possible by the combination of the standard 180 Ah lithium-ion battery, the 110-litre tank and the disc brush head with a working width of 75 centimetres, which extends the time-saving and cost-saving fitted side scrub deck by an additional 10 centimetres to allow for cleaning right up to the edges, even under shelves in some cases. Thanks to the integrated battery charger, intermediate charging of the durable battery, which has a service life around four times longer than that of lead-acid batteries, is possible at any time. The KIK key system for the individual assignment of access rights and the ease of operation with the EASY Operation switch and colour display round off the impressive overall design.