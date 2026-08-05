Equipped as standard with a 180 Ah lithium battery with fast and intermediate charging capability, which has a service life around four times longer than lead-acid batteries and can be charged at any time thanks to the integrated battery charger, our B 110 R Bp Pack ride-on scrubber dryer impresses with its high area performance, reliability and excellent TCO values. The machine cleans up to 5,100 square metres per hour thanks to its two 110-litre tanks and the roller brush head with sweeping unit and 75 centimetre working width. The time-saving and cost-saving mounted side scrub deck extends the working width by an additional 10 centimetres, enabling cleaning right up to the edge, even under shelves in some cases. The extensive equipment also includes the automatic tank rinsing system for quick cleaning of the dirty water tank, water dosing that adapts to suit the speed, the DOSE detergent dosing system and the integrated KIK key system for assigning individual access rights. Last but not least, the B 110 R impresses with its ease of operation, both via the innovative EASY Operation switch and the large colour display available in 30 languages.