Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC

BD 70/75 W Classic Bp push scrubber dryer with 75-litre tank and dual-disc brush head and lithium-ion batteries. Very easy to use and extremely versatile.

Simple concept, easy operation and maintenance: Our battery-powered BD 70/75 W Classic Bp push scrubber dryer is extremely user friendly and delivers excellent cleaning performance thanks to its dual-disc brush head with adjustable brush contact pressure and aluminium squeegee. The robust, extremely compact machine is also highly manoeuvrable and versatile. Its 75 litres of tank volume also effortlessly ensure long runtimes. The new powerful 90 Ah lithium-ion battery with extremely high cycle stability and the option of top-up charging ensures maximum machine availability, and with 50 amp charge current the battery can also be fully charged within 2 hours.

Features and benefits
Long-lasting lithium-ion battery
  • 4- to 6-fold cycle stability compared to lead-acid batteries.
  • Fast and intermediate charging for longer operating times and higher productivity.
  • Low self-discharge during long breaks.
The brush head and squeegee are made from long-lasting aluminium
  • Robust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates.
  • Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Extremely simple operating concept
  • All machine functions can be operated using switches, buttons and knobs.
  • Colour-coded controls for easy operation and short teach-in times.
Compact and robust design
  • Highly versatile, easy to manoeuvre machine that provides a good overview.
  • Reduces the risk of damaging the machine or equipment.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted as needed
  • Contact pressure can be increased from 30 to 50 kg as needed.
  • Lower contact pressure when there is only a little dirt or if the floor is delicate.
  • High contact pressure for stubborn dirt or coating removal.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive traction motor
Working width, brushes (mm) 705
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 1030
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 75 / 75
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 3525
Practical area performance (m²/h) 2115
Battery type Li-Ion
Battery (V/Ah) 25.6 / 90
Battery run time (h) max. 1.8
Battery charging time (h) 2
Driving speed (km/h) max. 5
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 20.4 - 34 / 30 - 50
aisle turning width (mm) 1550
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2.75
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 63 - 65
Rated input power (W) max. 1850
Permissible total weight (kg) 325
Weight without accessories (kg) 100
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1445 x 750 x 1065

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Quick charger
  • Squeegee, angled

Equipment

  • Powerful traction drive
  • Two-tank system
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Scrubber dryers BD 70/75 W Classic Bp Pack 90Ah Li+FC
Application areas
  • Ideal for cleaning retail stores, shopping centres and hardware stores
  • Ideal for building service contractors, e.g. in sports halls
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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