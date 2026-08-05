Smile 20

120 L bag holder with lid, pedal and 125 mm back wheels and 80 mm front wheels.

Bag holder, customizable as collection and cleaning module. Ideal both for waste collection and for linen collection.

Features and benefits
Easy handling
  • Practical: equipped with wheels and ergonomic handle for simple transport
Lightweight and robust
  • Shock-resistant: made entirely of stainless steel and polypropylene
Simple maintenance and care
  • Easy-care: the smooth surfaces and absence of cavities facilitate cleaning and guarantee a high degree of hygiene
Specifications

Technical data

Material PP
Capacity (l) 120
Colour Grey/white
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 11.5
Package weight (kg) 13.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 990 x 540 x 1140
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 990 x 540 x 1140
Smile 20
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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