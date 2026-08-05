Waste Bin with Pedal 30 L
Pedal bin with a volume of 30 litres made from long-lasting, recyclable plastic. Suitable for rubbish bags measuring 70 × 40 cm. With odour-absorbing cartridge box.
The 30-litre capacity, long-lasting, non-rusting pedal bin is made from recyclable plastic (containing over 60% recycled material) and is designed for rubbish bags measuring 70 × 40 centimetres. The handy foot pedal, made from a sturdy plastic rod, opens the lid, thereby preventing any need for hands to touch the rubbish bin. All parts are very easy to keep hygienically clean.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PP
|Capacity (l)
|30
|Colour
|White
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.6
|Package weight (kg)
|3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|500 x 360 x 480
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|500 x 360 x 480
Application areas
- Disposal