Waste Bin with Pedal 60 L

Pedal bin with a volume of 60 litres made from long-lasting, recyclable plastic. Suitable for rubbish bags measuring 70 × 110 cm. With odour-absorbing cartridge box.

The 60-litre capacity, long-lasting, non-rusting pedal bin is made from recyclable plastic (containing almost 70% recycled material) and is designed for rubbish bags measuring 70 × 110 centimetres. The handy foot pedal, made from a sturdy plastic rod, opens the lid, thereby preventing any need for hands to touch the rubbish bin. All parts are very easy to keep hygienically clean.

Specifications

Technical data

Material PP
Capacity (l) 60
Colour White
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.6
Package weight (kg) 4.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 500 x 360 x 680
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 500 x 360 x 680
Waste Bin with Pedal 60 L
Application areas
  • Disposal
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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