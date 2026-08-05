Trolley Classic V
Trolley with washing bucket, bag holder, 4 L buckets and ø 80 mm wheels.
Multipurpose trolley with professional universal wringer, storage compartments and bag holder for waste collection. Ideal for cleaning medium-large areas where it is necessary to rinse the mop.
Features and benefits
Long lifetime
- Long product life: the press was designed to guarantee a long life cycle of the product, TTS bestseller for more than 20 years
Simple installation
- Modular: components and accessories allow the system trolley to be adapted to all requirements, can be easily changed and repaired at any time
High compatibility
- Compatible with common tab and pocket systems.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10.6
|Package weight (kg)
|12
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|990 x 540 x 1140
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|990 x 540 x 1140
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor - dry cleaning