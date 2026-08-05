Trolley Classic V

Trolley with washing bucket, bag holder, 4 L buckets and ø 80 mm wheels.

Multipurpose trolley with professional universal wringer, storage compartments and bag holder for waste collection. Ideal for cleaning medium-large areas where it is necessary to rinse the mop.

Features and benefits
Long lifetime
  • Long product life: the press was designed to guarantee a long life cycle of the product, TTS bestseller for more than 20 years
Simple installation
  • Modular: components and accessories allow the system trolley to be adapted to all requirements, can be easily changed and repaired at any time
High compatibility
  • Compatible with common tab and pocket systems.
Specifications

Technical data

Material PP
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 10.6
Package weight (kg) 12
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 990 x 540 x 1140
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 990 x 540 x 1140
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor - dry cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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