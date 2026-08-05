Trolley Mobile Hospitality Climb

Service trolley. Ideal to carry out cleaning and restocking of guest amenities. Suggested for servicing 2 rooms - With 200 mm rubber axial wheels.

Service trolley with axial wheels, equipped with movable tray, multipurpose pockets, hook and strap tape band to attach tools and movable dividers.

Features and benefits
Maximum flexibility
  • Organised: with lots of moveable partition walls for individual design of the interior, which ensure an efficient and easy-to-transport system
Simple maintenance and care
  • Removable: the inner compartments can be removed simply and quickly, which facilitates cleaning and hygiene
Safe and simple operation
  • Easy to handle: the axial wheels guarantee stability in the ascent and descent of the route
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight without accessories (kg) 8.5
Package weight (kg) 10.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 670 x 470 x 1080
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 670 x 470 x 1080
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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