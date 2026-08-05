Standard Non-Woven Dust Cloth Glue 60 x 20 cm 8 x 50

Disposable cloth with glue for dusting for Lamello system

Dusting system with gauzes or antistatic cloths. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme STANDARD
Floor structure Smooth and lightly structured
Type of dirt Loose dirt
Textile usage Textiles Single-use
Working width (cm) 20
Material 100% Viscose / Elastomer, self-adhesive
Manufacturing type Non-woven with coating
Dust cloth / mop Adhesive-impregnated
Quantity (Piece(s)) 400
Weight per product (kg) 2.8
Package weight (kg) 3.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 600 x 200
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 600 x 200 x 200
Standard Non-Woven Dust Cloth Glue 60 x 20 cm 8 x 50
Videos
Application areas
  • Surface - dry cleaning
  • Floor - dry cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

LEGAL INFORMATION
SOCIAL MEDIA
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher FZE - Dubai