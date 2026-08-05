Standard Non-Woven Dust Cloth Oil yellow 28 x 62 cm 8 x 100

Viscose cloths impregnated with non-toxic mineral oil, packaged.

Dusting system with gauzes or antistatic cloths. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of dirt Loose dirt
Textile usage Textiles Single-use
Working width (cm) 62
Material 100% Viscose
Quantity (Piece(s)) 800
Package weight (kg) 0.8
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 280 x 620
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 280 x 620 x 0.1
Application areas
  • Surface - dry cleaning
  • Floor - dry cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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