Standard Non-Woven Dust Cloth Oil yellow 28 x 62 cm 8 x 100
Viscose cloths impregnated with non-toxic mineral oil, packaged.
Dusting system with gauzes or antistatic cloths. Ideal for high-performance professional cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Textile usage
|Textiles Single-use
|Working width (cm)
|62
|Material
|100% Viscose
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|800
|Package weight (kg)
|0.8
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|280 x 620
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|280 x 620 x 0.1
Application areas
- Surface - dry cleaning
- Floor - dry cleaning