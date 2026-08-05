Classic Cotton Dust Mop 100 cm
Classic Cotton Dust Mop 100 cm with pockets and buttons, cotton support.
Classic Cotton Dust Mop 100 cm for wet mopping large floor areas. Ideal for large properties such as gyms, airports and sports halls.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|100
|Material
|100% Cotton
|Textile material
|Non-Microfiber
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Quantity (Pair)
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.9
|Package weight (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|1000 x 130
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|1000 x 130 x 20
Application areas
- Floor - dry cleaning