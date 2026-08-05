Bendable MF Duster Kit MultiLink 60 cm
Flexible, easier to bend feather duster in a set with a 60 cm microfibre cleaning cloth from Kärcher. The duster facilitates the removal of dust from hard-to-reach places.
Thanks to the highly flexible materials, which can be bent up to 270° before returning to their original shape every time, the Bendable MF Duster Kit MultiLink 60 cm from Kärcher ensures effortless dusting, even in hard-to-access places. The set contains the flexible holder and a high-quality microfibre cleaning cloth, held in place by a hook. Lamps, bookshelves, radiators and cabinets can be dusted quickly and thoroughly – whilst covering a larger area than is possible with cleaning wipes in the same amount of time. If required, the holder can also be used with a corresponding telescopic handle, which extends both the reach and the potential applications of the holder.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Material
|PP / Aluminium / PET
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Dryer temperature (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.4
|Package weight (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|60 x 55
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|60 x 55 x 15
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
Videos
Application areas
- Surface - dry cleaning