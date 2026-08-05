Dusty MultiLink
Acrylic u-opening duster, inclining up to 240° and MultiLink system handle with removable cap.
Foldable duster for manual dusting. The best solution for a quick and precise cleaning of hard-to-reach surfaces with regard to highness, depth or inclination.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.2
|Package weight (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|410 x 60
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|410 x 60 x 90
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
Videos
Application areas
- Surface - dry cleaning