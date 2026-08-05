MF Cover Bendable Duster blue 60 cm

Microfibre cover for Bendable Duster MultiLink 60 cm.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Type of dirt Loose dirt
Material 100% PET
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Dryer temperature (°C) 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 350
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 600 x 80

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

MF Cover Bendable Duster blue 60 cm
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Surface - dry cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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