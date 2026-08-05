MF Mop Head Bendable Duster 60 cm

Microfibre mop head for Bendable Duster MultiLink 60 cm.

System with flexible or foldable duster. The best solution for a quick and precise cleaning of hard-to-reach surfaces with regard to highness, depth or inclination.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of dirt Loose dirt
Material PET
Washing temperature (°C) max. 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.1
Package weight (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 600 x 90
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 600 x 90 x 20
MF Mop Head Bendable Duster 60 cm
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Surface - dry cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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