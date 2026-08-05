MF Mop Head Bendable Duster 60 cm
Microfibre mop head for Bendable Duster MultiLink 60 cm.
System with flexible or foldable duster. The best solution for a quick and precise cleaning of hard-to-reach surfaces with regard to highness, depth or inclination.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of dirt
|Loose dirt
|Material
|PET
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.1
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|600 x 90
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|600 x 90 x 20
Application areas
- Surface - dry cleaning