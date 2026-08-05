Hand Brush and Shovel

Universal brush set comprising broom and dustpan. Colour: Blue.

Robust universal brush set perfect for sweeping up loose dirt. Comprising broom with stable handle and dustpan. Colour: Blue.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme STANDARD / CLASSIC
Colour blue / yellow
Material PP / PET
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.2
Package weight (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 335 x 231 x 98
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 335 x 231 x 98
Hand Brush and Shovel
Videos
Application areas
  • Sweeping
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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