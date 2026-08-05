Hand Brush and Shovel
Universal brush set comprising broom and dustpan. Colour: Blue.
Robust universal brush set perfect for sweeping up loose dirt. Comprising broom with stable handle and dustpan. Colour: Blue.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|STANDARD / CLASSIC
|Colour
|blue / yellow
|Material
|PP / PET
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.2
|Package weight (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|335 x 231 x 98
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|335 x 231 x 98
Videos
Application areas
- Sweeping