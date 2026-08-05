Sweeping Kit Squeegee 32 x 97 cm
Hygienic sweeping collection system. The runner of the sweeping slide is made of rubber, the dustpan has an ergonomic handle with rubber profile.
Perfect for the quick removal of coarse and damp dirt: The sweeping collection system from Kärcher comprises a dustpan with ergonomic handle and non-slip rubber profile, as well as a sweeping slide with squeegee which can be easily adapted to all floor coverings and reliably captures the dirt. The squeegee is much easier to clean than traditional systems with a broom. The compact sweeping collection system can be used with all common bin liners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|green
|Material
|ABS plastic / Aluminium / PP / rubber
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|1
|Package weight (kg)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|320 x 150 x 970
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|320 x 150 x 970
Application areas
- Sweeping