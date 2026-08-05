Classic Broom PVC 60 cm

Broom (60 cm) with wooden board, hard bristles made of hard-wearing PVC and thread. Perfect for the efficient cleaning of indoor and outside areas.

60 cm wide broom with wooden board and hard-wearing hard bristles made of PVC perfect for the removal of loose dirt in indoor and outside areas. The thread allows the mounting of the appropriate wooden handle from Kärcher.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of dirt Loose dirt
Programme CLASSIC
Working width (cm) 60
Material PVC / Wood / Steel, zinc-coated
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 1
Length (mm) 600
Classic Broom PVC 60 cm
Application areas
  • Sweeping
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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