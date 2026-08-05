Telescopic Handle mini 56-93 cm D 23 mm

Mini aluminium telescopic handle from Kärcher. Extendable length from 56 cm to 93 cm. With practical rubber grips for better hold.

Robust mini telescopic handle with hole and ergonomic, anti-slip grip, which on the one hand sits very comfortably in the hand and on the other hand prevents slipping also when leaning the handle against a wall thanks to the optimised rubber mix. The telescopic handle made from high-quality aluminium can be extended between 56 and 93 cm, its inner diameter is 23 mm, its outer diameter is 26 mm.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Aluminium / PP
Handle type Telescopic
Handle length (mm) 930
Handle diameter (mm) 23
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Package weight (kg) 0.3
Length (mm) 26
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 26 x 26 x 930
Telescopic Handle mini 56-93 cm D 23 mm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
  • Surface - wet cleaning
  • Surface - glass cleaning
  • Surface - dry cleaning
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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