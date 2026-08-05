Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip 40 cm
Back-friendly mop system from Kärcher including a mop holder and a 140 cm long aluminium handle.
The mop set consists of a mop holder and a robust, lightweight aluminium handle measuring 140 centimetres long with a mop clip to secure the mop and prevent the need for any annoying and exhausting bending actions. The mop heads can also be switched quickly and easily when needed thanks to the clever pocket attachment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|STANDARD
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Handle type
|Fix
|Handle length (mm)
|1400
|Handle diameter (mm)
|23
|Material
|Aluminium / PP
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.8
|Package weight (kg)
|1.5
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 150
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 150 x 1400
Videos
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning