Classic Cotton Tuft Mop Combo 50 cm

Moist mop cover made of cotton in a knotted tufting system, looped on the inside / open fringes on the outside with a polyester cover sheet with pockets and flaps.

Flat mop system with pockets, suitable for pre-conditioned cleaning: in a bucket, using a treatment system or with a spray mop system with integrated tank. Ideal for all surface and particle contamination due to the high dirt pick-up of the yarn.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 50
Textile attachment Pockets / Flaps
Material 70% cotton / 30% PET
Textile material Cotton mix
Washing temperature (°C) max. 95
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0.2
Package weight (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 500 / 160
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 500 x 160 x 15
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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