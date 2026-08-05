Premium MF Mop Safe blue Flex EU Ecolabel 40 cm
Microfibre and polypropylene flat mop with polyester support for R10/11 non-slip surfaces.
Flat mop system with flex system, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for washing of non-slip or porous surfaces, suitable to remove ingrained dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors
|Dirt level
|High
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Uni System
|Material
|50% PP / 40% PET / 10% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0.1
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 140
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 140 x 10
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning