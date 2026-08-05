Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Flex EU Ecolabel 40 cm
Microfibre flat mop highly absorbent with polyester support.
Flat mop system with flex system, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for recurring washing of smooth surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Uni System
|Material
|85% PET / 15% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0.1
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 140
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 140 x 15
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning