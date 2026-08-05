Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Flex 35 cm
White microfibre flat mop with black brushed stripes with intensive action.
Flat system with flex system, to be used with bucket with ProLite Flex Kit. Ideal for interior smooth or safety flooring with greasy dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|35
|Textile attachment
|Uni System
|Material
|80% PET / 20% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0.1
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|350 / 150
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|350 x 150 x 15
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning