Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Flex 40 cm

White microfibre flat mop with blue stripes, intensive action, polyester support.

Flat mop system with flex system, to be used with roller wringer, universal wringer or side press. Ideal for smooth or porous interior floors with greasy dirt.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Uni System
Material 80% PET / 20% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0.1
Package weight (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 150
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 150 x 15
Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Flex 40 cm
Videos
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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