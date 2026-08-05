Premium MF Mop Safe blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 40 cm
Microfibre and polypropylene flat mop for R10/11 non-slip surfaces, with strap tape system support.
Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either presoaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for washing of non-slip or porous surfaces, suitable to remove ingrained dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors
|Dirt level
|High
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Hook&Loop
|Material
|50% PP / 40% PET / 10% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0.1
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 120
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 120 x 15
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning