Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Strap Tape 40 cm
White microfibre flat mop with blue stripes, intensive action, with strap tape system support and shockproof reinforced border.
Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for smooth or porous interior floors with greasy dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Type of flooring
|Hard floors / Resilient floors
|Dirt level
|Low to middle
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Hook&Loop
|Material
|80% PET / 20% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 95
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0.1
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 150
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 150 x 15
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning