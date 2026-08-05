Classic Cotton Tuft Mop Pocket 50 cm

Cotton bag cover with knotted tufting system, looped inside / open fringes outside with polyester backing layer.

Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for any surface and for particle dirt thanks to the high dirt collection power of yarn.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 50
Textile attachment Pockets
Material 70% cotton / 30% PET
Textile material Cotton mix
Washing temperature (°C) max. 95
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0.2
Package weight (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 500 / 160
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 500 x 160 x 15
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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