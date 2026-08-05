Premium MF Mop Safe red Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm

Bag cover made of microfibre, polypropylene and a polyester backing layer for non-slip floor coverings with R10/11 classification.

Flat mop system with pockets, suitable for pre-conditioned cleaning: in a bucket, using a treatment system or with a spray mop system with integrated tank. Ideal for cleaning non-slip or porous floor coverings and for removing stubborn dirt.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Pockets
Material 50% PP / 40% PET / 10% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0.1
Package weight (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 140 x 20
Premium MF Mop Safe red Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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