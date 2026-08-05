Premium MF Mop Safe red Pocket EU Ecolabel 40 cm
Bag cover made of microfibre, polypropylene and a polyester backing layer for non-slip floor coverings with R10/11 classification.
Flat mop system with pockets, suitable for pre-conditioned cleaning: in a bucket, using a treatment system or with a spray mop system with integrated tank. Ideal for cleaning non-slip or porous floor coverings and for removing stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Material
|50% PP / 40% PET / 10% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0.1
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 140
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 140 x 20
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning