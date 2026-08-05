Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Combo 40 cm
Mop cover with pockets and flaps made of white microfibre with blue stripes for textured floors. The pockets, flaps and cover sheet are made of polyester.
Flat mop system with pockets and flaps, suitable for pre-conditioned cleaning: in a bucket, using a treatment system or with a spray mop system with integrated tank. Ideal for cleaning smooth or porous interior floors with grease-prone dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Pockets / Flaps
|Material
|80% PET / 20% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0.1
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 / 150
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 150 x 15
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning