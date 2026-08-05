Standard MF Mop Cut Pile Combo 50 cm

Mop cover with pockets and flaps made of white microfibre with blue stripes for textured floors. The pockets, flaps and cover sheet are made of polyester.

Flat mop system with pockets and flaps, suitable for pre-conditioned cleaning: in a bucket, using a treatment system or with a spray mop system with integrated tank. Ideal for cleaning smooth or porous interior floors with grease-prone dirt.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 50
Textile attachment Pockets / Flaps
Material 80% PET / 20% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0.2
Package weight (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 500 / 150
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 500 x 150 x 15
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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