Standard Trio Tuft Mop Dust Pocket 40 cm

Microfibre, cotton and polyester floor mop, woven with knotted tufting system, internal looped end and external cut end, polyester support with pockets.

Flat mopping system with pockets, to be used either pre-soaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for any surface and kind of dirt thanks to the combination of the 3 fibres: cotton for its absorption power, microfibre for its dirt collecting power and polyester for greasy dirt and low friction.

Specifications

Technical data

Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Pockets
Textile material PET / cotton / microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 95
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0.2
Package weight (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 140
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 140 x 10
Standard Trio Tuft Mop Dust Pocket 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
  • Floor washroom - wet cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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