Classic Water Squeegee reinforced 55 cm
55 cm wide, reinforced water squeegee specially developed for tough applications.
Dries floors streak-free and reliably cleans crevices: The foam rubber water squeegee from Kärcher. The reinforced, 55 cm wide squeegee is perfect for tough applications.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED / STANDARD / CLASSIC
|Working width (cm)
|55
|Material
|Steel, zinc-coated / Foam rubber
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|550 x 40 x 100
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning
- Floor washroom - wet cleaning