Premium MF Cloth Shine blue 40 x 40 cm 5 x

Microfibre cloth for glass from Kärcher for streak-free and lint-free cleaning of glass surfaces, mirrors, chrome steel and other shiny surfaces.

High-quality microfibre cloth for glass made from particularly fine microfibres with excellent dirt pick-up and cleaning performance. Specially designed for cleaning sensitive surfaces, glass, windows, mirrors or chrome steel, the microfibre cloth removes even the smallest particles and ensures streak-free cleanliness without leaving any fluff behind. For cleaning, the detergent is sprayed directly onto the cloth, but it can also be used pre-conditioned.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED / STANDARD
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Textile material 85% PET / 15% PA
Manufacturing type Circular knitted fabric
Washing temperature (°C) max. 60
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 500
Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²) 0.1 / 215
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 400

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Videos
Application areas
  • Surface - glass cleaning
  • Surface - wet cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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