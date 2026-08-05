Standard Glass Clean Kit 30 cm

Standard Glass Clean Kit 30 cm for mirrors, glasses and stainless steel cleaning.

Frame with strap tape system and ultra-microfibre cloth for cleaning of shiny surfaces. Ideal for cleaning shiny surfaces in interiors such as display cases in refrigeratedcounters and food stores, glass doors.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0.4
Package weight (kg) 0.5
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 200 x 70
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 200 x 70 x 540

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
Standard Glass Clean Kit 30 cm
Application areas
  • Surface - glass cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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