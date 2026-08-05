Hand Mop Holder Strap Tape 30 cm
Holder for microfibre cleaning cloths with velcro fastener and 30 cm long from Kärcher developed for the efficient cleaning of vertical and horizontal surfaces.
With ergonomic handle for fatigue-free cleaning applications and perfect for the efficient cleaning both of vertical and horizontal surfaces: The hand pad holder for 30 cm long microfibre cleaning cloths with Strap Tape fastener from Kärcher. In comparison to towels, a much larger contact surface is available with the holder and the cloth, which boosts the productivity when cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Material
|PE/PA
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|300 x 80
Videos
Application areas
- Surface - wet cleaning
- Surface washroom - wet cleaning
- Surface - glass cleaning
- Windows