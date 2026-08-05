Hand Mop Holder Strap Tape 30 cm

Holder for microfibre cleaning cloths with velcro fastener and 30 cm long from Kärcher developed for the efficient cleaning of vertical and horizontal surfaces.

With ergonomic handle for fatigue-free cleaning applications and perfect for the efficient cleaning both of vertical and horizontal surfaces: The hand pad holder for 30 cm long microfibre cleaning cloths with Strap Tape fastener from Kärcher. In comparison to towels, a much larger contact surface is available with the holder and the cloth, which boosts the productivity when cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Material PE/PA
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 300 x 80
Hand Mop Holder Strap Tape 30 cm
Videos
Application areas
  • Surface - wet cleaning
  • Surface washroom - wet cleaning
  • Surface - glass cleaning
  • Windows
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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