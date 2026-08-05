Classic MF Cloth Light yellow 38 x 38 cm 20 x

Multipurpose microfibre cloth, handy and absorbing.

Cloth for manual surface cleaning. Ideal for all types of dirt and surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Material 80% PET / 20% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 300
Quantity (Piece(s)) 20
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg) 0.6
Package weight (kg) 0.7
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 380 x 380

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Application areas
  • Surface - wet cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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