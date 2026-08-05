Premium MF Cloth Glide blue 38 x 38 cm 5 x

Coagulated, anti-scaling and degreasing multipurpose cloth for glossy surfaces.

Cloth for manual cleaning of surfaces. Ideal for smooth surfaces. For steel, chrome, ceramics.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Material 68% PE / 12% PA / 20% PU
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 300
Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²) 0.2 / 285
Package weight (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 380 x 380

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Premium MF Cloth Glide blue 38 x 38 cm 5 x
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Application areas
  • Surface - wet cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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