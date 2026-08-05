Premium MF Cloth Glide green 38 x 38 cm 5 x
Coagulated, anti-scaling and degreasing multipurpose cloth for glossy surfaces.
Cloth for manual cleaning of surfaces. Ideal for smooth surfaces. For steel, chrome, ceramics.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Material
|68% PE / 12% PA / 20% PU
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 300
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|5
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²)
|0.3 / 285
|Package weight (kg)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|380 x 380
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Videos
Application areas
- Surface - wet cleaning