Premium MF Cloth Silver green 40 x 40 cm 5 x
Textile multipurpose cloth made from antibacterial microfibre, durable and powerful.
Cloth for manual cleaning of surfaces. Ideal for any type of dirt and surface in environments with high risk contamination.
Specifications
Technical data
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Material
|80% PET / 20% PA
|Textile material
|microfibre
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 90
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 300
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|5
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|0.3
|Package weight (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 400
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Application areas
- Surface - wet cleaning