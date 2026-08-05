Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 30 cm

Microfibre flat mop, highly absorbent, with strap tape system support.

Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either presoaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for recurring washing of smooth surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.1
Package weight (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 320 x 125
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 320 x 125 x 15

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Application areas
  • Surface - wet cleaning
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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