Premium MF Mop Twisted blue Strap Tape EU Ecolabel 30 cm
Microfibre flat mop, highly absorbent, with strap tape system support.
Flat mopping system with frame with strap tape system, to be used either presoaked, soaked on demand with soaking station or with handles with tank. Ideal for recurring washing of smooth surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.1
|Package weight (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|320 x 125
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|320 x 125 x 15
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Application areas
- Surface - wet cleaning
- Floor - wet cleaning