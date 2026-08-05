Premium Scraper Safe Grip MultiLink 10 x 23 cm
Small scraper made of metal from Kärcher. With blade, protective cover and short handle. Replacement blades available, suitable for use with aluminium telescopic handle.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|STANDARD / CLASSIC
|Material
|PP / Steel / Stainless steel
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.2
|Package weight (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|105 x 230
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|105 x 230 x 30
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
- Italian thread
Application areas
- Windows
- Floor - dry cleaning