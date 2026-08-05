Premium Scraper Safe Grip MultiLink 10 x 23 cm

Small scraper made of metal from Kärcher. With blade, protective cover and short handle. Replacement blades available, suitable for use with aluminium telescopic handle.

Specifications

Technical data

Programme STANDARD / CLASSIC
Material PP / Steel / Stainless steel
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.2
Package weight (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 105 x 230
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 105 x 230 x 30

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
  • Italian thread
Premium Scraper Safe Grip MultiLink 10 x 23 cm
Application areas
  • Windows
  • Floor - dry cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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