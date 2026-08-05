Washer Sleeve Polyester 25 cm

Washer Sleeve Polyester from Kärcher, 25 cm long. Long-pile washer cleaning cloth for the quick cleaning of windows and other surfaces. Can be used with T-beam from Kärcher.

Washable, 25 centimetre long washer cleaning cloth for the quick cleaning of windows, glass and other surfaces: The Washer Sleeve Polyester 25 cm from Kärcher. The long-pile fabric made of high-quality fibres guarantees a very good cleaning performance. With practical hook-and-loop fastening for particularly comfortable use. Can be used with T-beam from Kärcher.

Specifications

Technical data

Working width (cm) 25
Material PET / PA
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Length (mm) 250
Washer Sleeve Polyester 25 cm
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Windows
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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