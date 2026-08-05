V-Rail Stainless Steel hard 45 cm
45 cm long, professional rail, with V-cutout and variably adjustable rail position from Kärcher. Made of high-quality, stainless steel, delivery incl. wiper rubber (soft).
The 45 centimetre long, professional V-rail allows quick rail replacement, always sits perfectly and also offers a variably adjustable rail position. Made of high-quality, stainless steel, the robust professional rail also impresses with a long lifetime. The delivery includes a soft wiper rubber. Can be used with wiper handles from Kärcher.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Stainless steel
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0.1
|Length (mm)
|450
Application areas
- Windows