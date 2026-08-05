V-Rail Stainless Steel hard 45 cm

45 cm long, professional rail, with V-cutout and variably adjustable rail position from Kärcher. Made of high-quality, stainless steel, delivery incl. wiper rubber (soft).

The 45 centimetre long, professional V-rail allows quick rail replacement, always sits perfectly and also offers a variably adjustable rail position. Made of high-quality, stainless steel, the robust professional rail also impresses with a long lifetime. The delivery includes a soft wiper rubber. Can be used with wiper handles from Kärcher.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Stainless steel
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0.1
Length (mm) 450
V-Rail Stainless Steel hard 45 cm
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Windows
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

CONTACT

Kärcher Middle East Headquarters

P.O. Box 17416
Jebel Ali Free Zone
Dubai, U.A.E.

customercare.ae@karcher.com

 

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