With different passage widths our Klean!Star gantry car wash is suitable for washing vehicles of various sizes and track widths. The linear wheel washer with scissors mechanism detects the vehicles even if they are not in the middle. For optimal vehicle contour detection the side brushes are tilted or locked by up to 15° – for superb cleaning results of the upper vehicle areas as well as the sills. The 3-stage K!Dry dryer with all-round drying ensures the perfect drying result without any undesired dripping. Customised high-pressure options, efficient cleaning and care programmes, as well as the powerful and effective detergent of the Kärcher Klear!Line, complement the wash experience.