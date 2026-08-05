Gantry car wash system CW 3 Klean!Star
The Klean!Star gantry car wash is the perfect solution for maximum efficiency and cost-effectiveness of your site thanks to comprehensive equipment options.
With different passage widths our Klean!Star gantry car wash is suitable for washing vehicles of various sizes and track widths. The linear wheel washer with scissors mechanism detects the vehicles even if they are not in the middle. For optimal vehicle contour detection the side brushes are tilted or locked by up to 15° – for superb cleaning results of the upper vehicle areas as well as the sills. The 3-stage K!Dry dryer with all-round drying ensures the perfect drying result without any undesired dripping. Customised high-pressure options, efficient cleaning and care programmes, as well as the powerful and effective detergent of the Kärcher Klear!Line, complement the wash experience.
Features and benefits
K!Design – Distinctive design, advanced technologyAvailable either in the Kärcher design or in individual preferred colour.
K!Dry – Perfect all-round dryingPowerful 85-degree, 3-stage dryer with no undesired dripping. For universal use.
Extended contour width at mirror and wheel washer heightMore space for safe and comfortable positioning of the vehicle. Suitable for different sized vehicles.
Integrated water-saving function
- Protects valuable resources.
- Lowers the operating costs.
Intelligent frame concept
- For the safe and time-saving installation of the system.
- Lower costs for installation.
Specifications
Technical data
|Wash height (mm)
|2100 - 2900
|Drive through width (mm)
|2450 / 2600
|Fresh water connection volume (l/min)
|80
|Fresh water connection pressure (bar)
|4
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Software updates available until
|2031-01-01
Equipment
- Backlit doors
- Wheel wash unit with height adjustment
Application areas
- Klean!Star gantry car wash for automatic vehicle washing